Assam: Orange alert issued for six districts, more rainfall predicted by regional meteorological department

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 6: As Assam witnesses continuous downpour, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati issued an orange alert for at least six districts in lower Assam on Thursday.

According to RMC, Guwahati, heavy rain is likely to occur in the lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Dhubri from October 6 to October 7, 2023. It may be mentioned that the India Meteorological Department also issued heavy rain alerts for other Northeastern states as well.

It should be noted that the city of Guwahati has been dealing with the effects of severe rains, with flooding recorded in various low-lying districts in the last couple of days. The constant deluge has saturated streets, posing new issues for citizens as well as officials.