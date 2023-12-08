Assam: Over 2 crore voters integrated in draft electoral roll

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam announced the publication of the integrated Draft Electoral roll of Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024 on Friday. The draft electoral roll revealed that a total of 2,43,02,460 electors are eligible to vote, including 1,22,12,483 male voters, 1,20,89,569 female voters, and 408 third-gender voters.

The photo electoral rolls have been published in all 28,645 polling stations across the state and shared with all recognized national and state political parties of Assam. The number of total polling stations in the state has increased from 28,205 to 28,645 after delimitation. The state has seen an overall increase of 1,90,717 electors (0.8%).

The gender ratio in the electoral roll is 990 against 1000 male electors, whereas the population gender ratio of the state is 958. The Elector-Population (EP) ratio as per the roll is 637. The photo coverage in the published electoral roll is 99.59% and the EPIC coverage is 99.99%.

The period for filing claims and objections for the ongoing SSR-2024 has been fixed from 08-12-2023 to 08-01-2024 and the same will be disposed of by 22-01-2024. Applicants attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2024, can apply for enrollment of their names in the electoral roll online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ portal or Voters Helpline app or can also contact Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of their respective Polling Stations.