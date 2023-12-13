23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Assam: Over 300 former AASU members join BJP in massive joining programme in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: Over 300 members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), including former leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The event took place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, in the presence of state party president Bhabesh Kalita. This move followed a meeting between a delegation of AASU leaders and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Medhi, along with several other workers, had left AASU on November 21, 2023.

He was previously suspended from the student organisation. However, the Kamrup district and sessions court stayed the suspension and the disbanding of the Dimoria College AASU unit. In other news, Swapna Baniya was appointed as the state BJP Mahila Morcha president, replacing Angoorlata Deka.

Baniya had previously served as the vice president of the BJP’s SC Morcha. Deka expressed gratitude for the party’s decision and congratulated Baniya on her appointment. Also, Ratan Rai and Debojit Barkalita were appointed as the Chirang district unit BJP president and the Bilasipara BJP unit president respectively.

 

