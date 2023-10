HT Digital,

Nalbari, Oct 11: A minor fire caused a stir at an Orunodoi 2.0 meeting in Nalbari, Assam, resulting in a chaotic scene.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, organised by the district administration, was attended by thousands of women when the fire broke out. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to extinguish the fire after a period of time. Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was scheduled to attend and speak at the meeting.