Assam Passes Bill to Make Muslim Marriage Registration Compulsory

HT Digital

August 30, Friday: The Assam Assembly has passed a bill making marriage registration mandatory for Muslim couples in the state. The legislation seeks to ensure that all Muslim marriages are formally registered, which will help safeguard legal rights and offer better protection to spouses, especially women.

The bill mandates the registration of marriages under the Special Marriage Act or the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that this move aims to bring transparency and legal clarity to matrimonial matters, ensuring that Muslim women receive their rightful entitlements and protections under the law.