Assam SIT Likely to Summon MP Gaurav Gogoi & Wife Over Alleged Pakistan Links

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 30: In a significant breakthrough with political undertones, the Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to call Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi and his wife as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected connections with Pakistan.

Official sources said that the SIT will initially approach the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for permission to formally interrogate the sitting MP, Gogoi. After the clearance is approved, both Gogoi and his wife will officially be issued summons for questioning.

This development comes on the heels of questioning Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora on Thursday, who was questioned for over four hours in connection with the same case. Sources are of the view that Bora will again be summoned for questioning as the investigation continues.

Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita, who is in charge of the SIT under the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC), said the investigation is ongoing and unfolding. “We are keeping a close eye on the development and have questioned a few people,” Kalita replied, when questioned if MP Gaurav Gogoi would be called. Her reply, “We are keeping an eye on everything,” indicated that no avenue is being left unexplored in this politically sensitive investigation.

In a statement to the media after his interrogation, Ripun Bora explained, “I told them everything. They asked about my press conference and my public advocacy for Gaurav Gogoi, particularly concerning allegations that he had gone to Pakistan illegally.” Bora was short of revealing details but came across as defiant.

Bora also leveled serious accusations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the Chief Minister had manipulated photographs to fabricate evidence against Gogoi. He questioned Sarma’s own alleged ties to Pakistan “at a time when a war is ongoing,” and also raised suspicions about BJP MLA Diganta Kalita, who had shared a 15-day itinerary allegedly detailing Gogoi’s trip to Pakistan. Bora also alleged that Kalita could have been present with Gogoi in 2013, when they were both Congress party members.

SP Rosie Kalita has kept a level head and remained professional even in the midst of increasing political pressure, steering clear of political gossip and instead sticking to the case facts. As the person leading the SIT, she finds herself at the center of a delicate investigation with far-reaching political implications.