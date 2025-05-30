23.5 C
Stone Wall Collapse in Aizawl Claims 1 Life, Rescue Efforts Ongoing Amid Severe Weather

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, MAY 30: A fatal stone wall collapse in Aizawl’s Thuampui area on Friday has left one dead and one injured, with rescue squads working to find a third person believed to be buried under the rubble, officials confirmed.

This follows as Mizoram is facing severe weather conditions. A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the state, forecasting extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy winds. The current flooding has hit the already unstable hilly region hard, increasing the likelihood of more landslides and building collapses.

Related Posts:

Rescue teams retrieved Lalnunmawia’s body from Tlungvel village, establishing his death. A second victim, Lalfakzuala of Aizawl’s Ramthar area, was hurt and is at present receiving medical care. Emergency rescue teams are operating in challenging conditions to find the third individual still suspected to be trapped in the collapsed building.

Authorities said that prolonged overnight rains have unsettled ground conditions, making rescue efforts difficult and increasing the risk of more calamities. No significant landslides were reported by 6 AM, though a rockfall on the Chanmari-Ramhlun road in Aizawl highlighted the risks from the severe weather.

Following the deterioration of the situation, the Mizoram government had shut down all educational institutions on Wednesday night, in compliance with weather warnings given by Guwahati and Aizawl meteorological centers.

Statewide emergency response systems have come into play. The State Emergency Operations Centre and district-level ones are on a high level of alert, liaising with local administrations and rescue forces. Citizens have been requested to remain indoors and not undertake unnecessary journeys.

People have been asked by the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department to report emergencies immediately and have given them contact numbers to call for help, including helplines 1077, 1070, 0389-2342520, and the single emergency number 112.

