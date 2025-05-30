Massive Landslide Blocks NH-37 in Manipur’s Tamenglong District; Over 200 Vehicles Stranded

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, MAY 30: Heavy rain for the last three days has caused a massive landslide in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, totally blocking National Highway-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam) at the Nungdalal site, between K. Sinam and Nungnang villages, officials said on Friday.

The landslide that took place at around 7 a.m. is about 30 meters wide and has left over 200 vehicles on either side of the road stranded. Among them are oil and LPG tankers coming from Silchar in Assam to Imphal, and empty trucks going from Imphal towards Assam.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has also deputed excavators and heavy machinery to clear the rubble and resume traffic. But the magnitude of the earth and inclement weather conditions still hinder the work of the clearance operation.

The accident occurs just a week after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced a red alert on May 29, forecasting very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over isolated areas of Tamenglong district from May 30 to May 31.

Apart from the red alert, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued orange and yellow warnings to the adjacent Senapati district, predicting sustained heavy rain until June 3. Authorities are on alert as the torrential weather keeps affecting the region’s already fragile terrain.

