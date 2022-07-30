26 C
Assam: Plantation Drive Carried Out

DIPHU: As part of the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme, the office of the deputy director, Town & Country Planning (T&CP), here took out a plantation drive at the office campus. The drive is an initiative of the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and is coordinated by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council.

The deputy director, T&CP, Reuben Ronghang; investigator Nasiram Rongpi; JE Utpal Dhar; Research Assistant Sintumili Hansepi and the staff of the department planted tree saplings.

