Assam Police arrest 5 cyber criminals in Morigaon, seize forged documents

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Nov 2: The Morigaon Police apprehended five cyber criminals on Thursday, confiscating a significant quantity of falsified documents in their possession.

The arrested individuals are Assadul Islam, Umar Saddique, Jahangir Ali, Wasim Akram and Majaharul Islam, as per sources.

The arrests were made during a large-scale search operation in Uralkota, Moirabari, following specific information received earlier in the day.

Allegedly, these criminals used the PAN and Aadhaar cards of a Delhi resident, superimposing another man’s photo on them.

They are accused of defrauding numerous people out of substantial sums of money under the guise of providing loans through an online app.