Assam Police Constable Dies by Alleged Suicide at Kahilipara Battalion Headquarters

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 1: A sad incident took place on Thursday night when a police constable deployed at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara is said to have committed suicide. The constable, Manik Das, according to reports, fired his service revolver into his head around 6:30 PM after coming back from duty in Khanapara.

Manik Das was from Kochpara in Bijni, which is in Assam’s Chirang district. The motive for the drastic action is still not known, and a formal probe has been ordered by the authorities to probe the causes of his death.

Following the incident, the constable’s body was sent for a post-mortem to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with the same carried out in the presence of a magistrate according to established procedure. Senior officers are investigating as the police force grapples with the loss of one of its members.

