Thursday, September 28, 2023
Assam: Police recover hand grenade at contractor’s residence in Charaideo

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Charaideo, Sept 28: Sensation spread after a team of police in Assam’s Charaideo recovered a hand grenade at a residence of a businessman cum contractor on September 28 morning.

According to sources, the hand grenade was discovered by workers on the premises of one Kanak Gogoi’s residence, causing panic among the residents in the surrounding.

The grenade was recovered in the presence of a bomb squad and officer-in-charge Atul Patra from Botamora locality in Moran under Charaideo district.

However, it has come to the fore that Gogoi was allegedly threatened by banned militant outfit ULFA-I few months ago, who had also demanded a sum of Rs 50 lakh over the phone.

Meanwhile an investigation into the incident has been launched.

