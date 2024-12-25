Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 45 crore; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, the Assam Police recovered YABA tablets worth Rs 45 crore in an anti-narcotics operation in the Hathikhira area, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted by the Cachar district police, resulted in the interception of a truck carrying 1.5 lakh YABA tablets, weighing over 16 kilograms.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Drugs worth ₹45cr recovered! In a source backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by @sribhumipolice in Hathikhira area, a truck coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 1.5 lakh YABA tablets weighing over 16kgs.”

As per reports, the truck, reportedly coming from a neighboring state, was stopped during a routine check based on intelligence inputs.

Subsequently, one person has been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigations are underway to uncover links to the drug trafficking network.

Applauding the Assam Police for their efforts, Sarma further wrote, “Good job @assampolice! Let us continue to break the nexus of drugs in the State.”