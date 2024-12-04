19 C
Guwahati Police bust cybercrime gang in mule accounts; 1 arrested

The operation, led by the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Hatigaon Police Station, culminated in Hussain’s capture at Bhetapara.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, the Guwahati Police have dismantled a cybercrime gang with the arrest of Ajmol Hussain, 41, a resident of Radhakuchi in Barpeta district, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

The operation, led by the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Hatigaon Police Station, culminated in Hussain’s capture at Bhetapara.

During a subsequent raid at Hussain’s premises in Tetelia, the police seized a substantial amount of evidence, including 12 ATM cards, 6 bank passbooks, 2 SIM cards, and 10 mobile phones, all suspected to be tools of cyber fraud.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Hatigaon PS busted one cyber crime gang with the arrest of Ajmol Hussain(41) of Radhakuchi, Dist-Barpeta at Bhetapara. Raid in his premises in Tetelia led to recovery of 12 ATM Cards, 6 Passbooks, 2 SIM Cards & 10 mobile handsets, suspected to be used for cyber fraud.”

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations reveal that Hussain was involved in the creation and operation of “mule bank accounts,” which are accounts opened under false identities and used by cybercriminals to launder money obtained through fraudulent activities.

Additionally, these accounts are instrumental in concealing the origins of illicit funds, complicating efforts to trace and apprehend the main perpetrators.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against Hussain and are conducting further investigations.

“The apprehended person has been found to be involved in opening “Mule Bank Accounts” used for laundering money extorted by cyber criminals. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

