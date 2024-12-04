Assam launches Rs 2,529 cr ASSIST initiative to boost healthcare

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: In a significant push towards strengthening Assam’s healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST), a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

With a budget of Rs 2,529.17 crore, this initiative aims to transform the secondary healthcare system by building new hospitals and upgrading existing facilities across the state.

Announcing the project, Chief Minister Sarma on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Through the ASSIST scheme, a ₹2,529 crore project to improve our healthcare institutions, we are building 10 new district hospitals which will add another 1,150 beds in our State to offer treatment to patients. In addition, 25 existing facilities are also being redeveloped.”

Through the ASSIST scheme, a ₹2,529cr project to improve our healthcare institutions, we are building 10 new district hospitals which will add another 1,150 beds in our State to offer treatment to patients.



In addition, 25 existing facilities are also being redeveloped. pic.twitter.com/keMAEQn0gw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2024

With a budget of Rs 2,529.17 crore, this initiative aims to transform the secondary healthcare system by building new hospitals and upgrading existing facilities across the state.

Additionally, under ASSIST, ten new district hospitals will be constructed, significantly increasing the state’s capacity to treat patients.

- Advertisement -

Among the planned facilities are a 150-bedded hospital in Kaliabor, 200-bedded hospitals in Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, and 100-bedded hospitals in Dudhnoi, Sarukhetri, Kaliapani, Narayanapur, Azara, Lakhipur, Abhayapuri, and Bajali.

The new hospitals will also add a total of 1,150 beds, enhancing the state’s healthcare capacity and ensuring that more patients can access timely and effective treatment.

In addition to building new hospitals, the project will further focus on redeveloping 25 existing healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, this redevelopment effort will improve the structural quality of secondary care services and strengthen the management capacity of health systems at the state, district, and facility levels.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, by upgrading both the infrastructure and the service delivery system, the ASSIST initiative will provide better access to essential healthcare services and improve the overall quality of medical care in Assam.