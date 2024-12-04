19 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Khumtai MLA seeks action on elephant harassment; Patowary responds

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: A video of a young boy teasing a wild elephant by holding chappals in his hand has sparked widespread concern on social media, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia informed on Wednesday.

Saikia brought the incident to light by sharing the video on the micro-blogging site X, urging strict action against such behavior.

In his post, MLA Saikia condemned the cruelty, stating, “Sometimes wild elephants go crazy and destroy human properties and life because of such stupid behaviors of some cruel people. And if they are being attacked by the animals, that will be the government’s fault, and they will demand compensation. These people should be punished.”

He further tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, calling for their intervention.

Responding promptly, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary acknowledged the issue, stating, “Yes, @Mrinal_MLA, it’s true. Thanks for your concern.”

The Minister also stated that he has instructed the DFO of Golaghat to locate the boy and to initiate the appropriate legal measures.

“I have directed the DFO Golaghat to track the boy and to take necessary legal action”, Patowary added.

