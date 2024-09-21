33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
type here...

Assam Public Prosecutor Dismissed Following Bail in Investment Scam Case

Public prosecutor in Assam dismissed after prime accused in illegal trading and investment scam secures bail, sparking concerns over legal proceedings.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: The Assam government has dismissed a public prosecutor following the controversial release of an accused in a significant illegal trading and investment scam. The accused, whose activities caused widespread financial distress to numerous individuals across the state, secured bail, raising questions about the handling of the case.

- Advertisement -

According to official reports, the prime accused had been arrested for their involvement in an illegal trading and investment operation that allegedly defrauded investors of substantial sums. Despite the serious nature of the charges, the accused managed to secure bail, which triggered a swift response from authorities.

The public prosecutor overseeing the case was dismissed after the bail was granted, with the Assam government citing negligence and potential lapses in legal proceedings. The dismissal aims to reinforce accountability within the legal system, as concerns were raised about the prosecutor’s effectiveness in handling such a high-profile case.

The investment scam, which has impacted hundreds of victims across Assam, involves fraudulent schemes that promised high returns but ultimately collapsed, leaving investors in financial ruin. The case has drawn significant public attention, especially given the growing number of scams in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the illegal trading operation, and efforts are underway to hold all individuals involved accountable. The dismissal of the public prosecutor highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and justice, while victims of the scam await further legal proceedings.

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sarbananda Sonowal Leads BJP Membership Drive in Assam

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend