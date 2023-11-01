Assam: Rajendra Prasad assumes charge as ‘Head of Project’ of Subansiri Lower Project

HT Digital,

Dhemaji, Nov 1: Rajendra Prasad, Group General Manager (Civil), has taken over as the ‘Head of Project’ for the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) 2000MW Subansiri Lower Project.

A civil engineering graduate, Prasad boasts over 32 years of comprehensive experience with NHPC, having contributed to the development of numerous hydro-projects from their inception to their commissioning.

His past contributions include prestigious NHPC projects such as Chamera, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Salal Power Station, and the Chamkharchhu and Mangdechhu Projects in Bhutan. Before his current appointment, Prasad served as the Head of Project for the Kiru and Kirthai-II Project of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd, a joint venture between NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir Government.