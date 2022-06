HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 24: In a function held at Bokajan PHE IB, Bokajan MLA and Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly distributed assistance and relief under the SUHRID Scheme.

184 beneficiaries were given cheques of Rs 5000 for medical purposes and Rs 11,000 cheques were given to 30 students as scholarships.

President of BJP, Sarupathar Mondal Committee, Lakhiram Rongpi and others were present at the function.