Assam reports 1st HMPV case in 10-month-old

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Assam has reported its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection this season, with a 10-month-old child testing positive for the virus, a press release said on Saturday.

The infant, who was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh with cold-related symptoms, is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

The child was admitted to the hospital four days ago, and the HMPV infection was confirmed after receiving test results from the Lahowal-based ICMR-RMRC on Friday.

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, superintendent of the state-run AMCH, confirmed that the infection was detected during a routine test for influenza and flu-related cases, which are commonly sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for analysis.

“It was a routine test during which the HMPV infection was detected. The child is stable now. It is a common virus, and there is nothing to worry about,” Dr. Bhuyan said.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms.

While it can lead to more severe respiratory issues in infants and those with weakened immune systems, the majority of individuals experience only mild symptoms.

The virus is most active between November and May and accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally.

Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty, senior scientist at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Lahowal, reassured the public, stating that HMPV has been circulating in Dibrugarh since 2014, with 110 cases detected in the district over the years.

This current case is the first of the season, but such occurrences are not new.

“The virus has been detected every year, and there is nothing to be alarmed about,” Dr. Borkakoty explained.

Health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely while assuring the public that the infection is generally manageable, especially with early detection and appropriate treatment.