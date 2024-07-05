30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
Assam Rifles initiates Operation Jal Rahat II to alleviate flooding in Manipur

The troops have been fortifying riverbanks to contain the overflow of floodwaters in Imphal West and East districts, with the objective of safeguarding at-risk communities from additional devastation.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Assam Rifles on Thursday initiated Operation Jal Rahat II to reinforce riverbanks and prevent the inundation of residential areas to mitigate floods in Manipur.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X the Assam Rifles annouced, “OPERATION JAL RAAHAT II : ASSAM RIFLES REINFORCES BANKS PREVENTING INUNDATION OF RESIDENTIAL AREAS IN MANPUR
#AssamRifles rescued flood-stranded people & provided medical aid in Singjamei, Imphal East, Manipur on 03 July 2024 under Operation Jal Rahat II.”

Additionally, the troops have been fortifying riverbanks to contain the overflow of floodwaters in Imphal West and East districts, with the objective of safeguarding at-risk communities from additional devastation.

Flood Control Rooms have been activated at Keithelmanbi and Chingmeirong to improve coordination and response efforts.

“Additionally, the troops also reinforced river banks to prevent flooding in Imphal West & East Districts. Flood Control Room activated at Keithelmanbi & Chingmeirong”, it added.

The control rooms are acting as central points for coordinating rescue efforts, delivering assistance, and overseeing flood situations as they happen.

According to Assam Rifles, Operation Jal Rahat II aims to protect the lives and welfare of the residents of Manipur during the current monsoon emergency.

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles’ personnel have been engaged in Singjamei, Imphal East, carrying out rescue operations for individuals stranded by floodwaters and providing essential medical aid to those requiring assistance.

Substantial efforts have already been made to rescue individuals stranded by the flood and offer crucial medical assistance.

