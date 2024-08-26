28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 26, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles seize WY tablets, areca nuts in 2 separate operations in Manipur

The operation took place at Shalluk on the morning of August 24, where troops recovered 100 packets of what are suspected to be WY tablets, a form of amphetamine.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Rifles has successfully intercepted a consignment of contraband items in Manipur’s Chandel district, the Assam Rifles informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The operation took place at Shalluk on the morning of August 24, where troops recovered 100 packets of what are suspected to be WY tablets, a form of amphetamine.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS CONTRABAND ITEMS IN MANIPUR #AssamRifles recovered contraband items 100 packets of likely WY Tabs (Amphetamine) approx 02 Kgs worth Rs 20 lakhs at Shalluk, Chandel District, Manipur on 24 August 2024.”

As per reports, the contraband weighs approximately 2 kilograms and is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakhs in the illicit market.

Additionally, in a seperate incident, the Assam Rifles recovered a large consignment of areca nuts in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on August 24.

- Advertisement -

The operation led to the seizure of 20 bags, weighing a total of 1005 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 8.70 lakhs.

“ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS LARGE QUANTITY OF ARECA NUTS IN MANIPUR. AssamRifles recovered 20 bags of areca nuts (1005 kgs) worth Rs 8.70 lakhs in the general area Tengnoupal, Manipur on 24 Aug 2024”, the Assam Rifles further informed.

10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Mallahbaruah hoists ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ at VHP Foundation Day on Janmashtami

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar