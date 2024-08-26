Assam Rifles seize WY tablets, areca nuts in 2 separate operations in Manipur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Rifles has successfully intercepted a consignment of contraband items in Manipur’s Chandel district, the Assam Rifles informed on Monday.

The operation took place at Shalluk on the morning of August 24, where troops recovered 100 packets of what are suspected to be WY tablets, a form of amphetamine.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS CONTRABAND ITEMS IN MANIPUR #AssamRifles recovered contraband items 100 packets of likely WY Tabs (Amphetamine) approx 02 Kgs worth Rs 20 lakhs at Shalluk, Chandel District, Manipur on 24 August 2024.”

As per reports, the contraband weighs approximately 2 kilograms and is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakhs in the illicit market.

Additionally, in a seperate incident, the Assam Rifles recovered a large consignment of areca nuts in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on August 24.

The operation led to the seizure of 20 bags, weighing a total of 1005 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 8.70 lakhs.

“ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS LARGE QUANTITY OF ARECA NUTS IN MANIPUR. AssamRifles recovered 20 bags of areca nuts (1005 kgs) worth Rs 8.70 lakhs in the general area Tengnoupal, Manipur on 24 Aug 2024”, the Assam Rifles further informed.

