Assam Rifles organises drawing competition

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 12: Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 21 SECT/IGAR(E) organised drawing competition on the theme ‘Open to Imagination’ at Lokra Garrison, stated a press release. The aim of the competition was to diversify the thinking ability and imagination of the children. The children got the opportunity to express their ideas and emotions through drawing as they were not restricted to any theme. A total of 31 children participated in the competition.