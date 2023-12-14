Assam Rifles organises friendly basketball match

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 13: Assam Rifles recently organised a ‘Friendly Basketball Match’ with locals at Battalion headquarters, Lokra, fostering community engagement and showcasing the battalion’s commitment to connecting with the local community. The event provided an opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy friendly competition, and strengthen bonds. Such sporting events play a crucial role in promoting camaraderie and mutual understanding between military units and the communities they serve, fostering a sense of unity and shared experiences. The match featured 10 players from the Lokra Dribblers Youth Club and 10 Assam Rifles personnel, drawing enthusiastic participation from villagers and military personnel alike.

- Advertisement -