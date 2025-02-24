Assam: S Jaishankar Leads Diplomatic Delegation on Elephant Safari in Kaziranga

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with High Commissioners and Ambassadors from 45 nations, embarked on an elephant safari at the famous Kaziranga National Park.

This marked the beginning of a significant diplomatic and investment-focused visit to Assam, highlighting the state’s potential as a global investment destination and cultural hub. The visit serves as a strategic initiative to strengthen Assam’s international ties and attract foreign interest in the region’s economic and infrastructural growth.

The high-profile delegation visited Jorhat Airport on Sunday. And on Monday, they will reportedly attend the renowned grand cultural event Jhumoir Binondini at Sarusajai Stadium. Featuring Assam’s glorious cultural heritage with its unique traditional dance, Jhumur, in which the elite history of this cultural landscape is sufficiently embedded, the event aims at giving international figures a comprehensive view of Assam’s traditions and thus takes the pride of place for its unique traditions in the world arena of culture and also for improving cultural diplomacy.

The visit will conclude with the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which is set to take place on February 25-26 at Khanapara. This two-day summit is expected to be a game-changer for Assam’s economic future, bringing together key policymakers, industry leaders, and global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities.

With Jaishankar and a distinguished panel of diplomats in attendance, the summit will reinforce Assam’s status as a strategic hub for economic and infrastructural advancements.

