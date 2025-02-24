26 C
Assam Police Crack Down on Illegal Cattle Smuggling in Morigaon

The seizure is another achievement in the efforts made by the authorities to prevent illegal cattle transportation in the state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: In a major operation, the Morigaon Police intercepted a truck carrying cattle illegally, following intelligence inputs. The truck with registration number AS 15 AC 9256 was on its way from Moirabari to Silchar through Morigaon when it was intercepted by law enforcement authorities.

The truck had approximately 32 cattle in it, which was against the norms, police said. The driver of the truck, the handyman, and another person were taken into custody for interrogation. The probe intends to reveal the broader network that was involved in this illegal activity. The smuggling of cattle had been a recent concern in the area, and operations like this help to cripple the networks of smuggling channels.

This is the second time police have managed to thwart illegal transport of cattle. Last year, in March, an operation at the Jorabat Link Road was held, where, during a normal patrol check, the police caught a truck carrying registration number UP-21CN2107. The truck suspect, the officials carried out an intense check-up. During checks, the policemen found 28 live cattle and one dead one being transported in the absence of proper documents. After being requested to generate legal documents and a veterinary health certificate, the driver and his two assistants could not produce the required documents and were detained accordingly.

Additionally, in April last year, another significant interception was conducted at the Jorabat checkpoint, which is a major border point between Assam and Meghalaya. The law enforcement officials from Guwahati, Assam, managed to intercept an attempt to smuggle 20 cattle into Meghalaya illegally. The Jorabat checkpoint has proven to be a strategic point of surveillance and prevention of such illegal operations since it is a gateway between the two states.

