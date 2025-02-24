26 C
Guwahati Police Apprehend Two Suspects in Mobile Shop Burglary, Recover Stolen Goods 

The operation was conducted by Basistha Police on a night patrol on Saturday, February 22, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Guwahati Police have recently arrested two suspects who were involved in a mobile shop break-in at Lakhtokia, recovering 29 stolen mobile phones, burglary equipment, and 15 AirPods.

The operation was conducted by Basistha Police on a night patrol on Saturday, February 22, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects, Kamrup district’s Rabin Ali (22) and Barpeta district’s Jahidul Islam (25).

The police said the pair had carried out a well-planned burglary by cutting through the tin roof of a mobile shop and making off with expensive gadgets. The items recovered included three iPhones, 24 Android phones, two keypad phones, and basic burglary equipment, such as a screwdriver and scissors.

The burglars were caught at two different points—Paltan Bazaar Railway Station and near Dhirenpur FRU—carrying a black bag containing stolen items.

Guwahati Police tweeted about the arrest on their official X (previously Twitter) handle, “Their plan was perfect, but their execution failed.” The suspects reportedly tried to flee after they saw the police team but were chased quickly and caught. Upon interrogation, they confessed to committing the theft.

Legal action has been taken, and further investigations are underway by the authorities to check if the pair had any accomplices.

