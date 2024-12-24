15 C
Assam saves Rs 33.75 cr in 9 months; citizens urged to save power

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: In a remarkable stride towards energy efficiency, Assam has set an example for the nation by saving Rs 33.75 crore in electricity expenses over the last nine months, Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika announced on Tuesday.

Hazarika on the micro-blogging site X lauded the initiative as a “giant step towards preserving electricity.”

He also appealed to citizens to adopt similar energy-saving practices in their daily lives to avoid wastage, highlighting the dual benefits of conserving energy and reducing financial burdens.

“This remarkable accomplishment shows what we can achieve through collective effort and efficient use of resources. Let us all take responsibility to save electricity, which will not only conserve energy but also save hard-earned money,” Hazarika wrote.

Meanwhile, the state’s success in reducing electricity expenses stems from a comprehensive reform initiative introduced across government offices.

Accurate billing practices have also minimized discrepancies, while an auto-disconnection system ensures compliance with billing rules and prevents energy wastage.

Additionally, individual metering has promoted accountability by tracking electricity usage separately for each office or department.

Meanwhile, a policy mandating self-payment of electricity bills by ministers and government officials has fostered greater responsibility in energy usage.

Furthermore, the installation of smart meters has enhanced efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring and management of electricity consumption.

