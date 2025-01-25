GU, NIELIT sigh MoU to boost technical education in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: A significant step towards advancing technical education in Assam was taken as Gauhati University (GU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Minister of Water Resources, Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika announced on Saturday.

The partnership aims to establish a new NIELIT center at the university, enhancing skill development opportunities for the youth, particularly in industries like semiconductors.

Hazarika, who attended the MoU signing ceremony, highlighted its impact on the state.

Sharing his views on the micro-blogging platform X, he wrote, “This collaboration will significantly enhance technical education in Assam and equip our youth with skills required to excel in diverse industries, including semiconductors.”

During his visit, Minister Hazarika also addressed the issue of artificial flooding at Gauhati University.

He reviewed the efforts of the Water Resources Department to alleviate the problem and directed authorities to develop a permanent solution.

Additionally, the Minister toured the Dr. H.K. Baruah Regional Botanical Resource Centre and the ornamental fish breeding center on the campus.

He praised the university’s research initiatives, stating, “The university is doing a commendable job in terms of research to benefit fish farmers.”

Visited Gauhati University today, where I reviewed the Water Resources Department’s efforts to tackle artificial floods near the campus.



The MoU signing ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including GU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and NIELIT Director Shri L. Lanuwabang, marking a pivotal moment for education and infrastructure development in the region.