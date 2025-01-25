18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

GU, NIELIT sigh MoU to boost technical education in Assam

The partnership aims to establish a new NIELIT center at the university, enhancing skill development opportunities for the youth, particularly in industries like semiconductors.

NationalAssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: A significant step towards advancing technical education in Assam was taken as Gauhati University (GU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Minister of Water Resources, Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika announced on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The partnership aims to establish a new NIELIT center at the university, enhancing skill development opportunities for the youth, particularly in industries like semiconductors.

Related Posts:

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
View all stories

Hazarika, who attended the MoU signing ceremony, highlighted its impact on the state.

Sharing his views on the micro-blogging platform X, he wrote, “This collaboration will significantly enhance technical education in Assam and equip our youth with skills required to excel in diverse industries, including semiconductors.”

During his visit, Minister Hazarika also addressed the issue of artificial flooding at Gauhati University.

- Advertisement -

He reviewed the efforts of the Water Resources Department to alleviate the problem and directed authorities to develop a permanent solution.

Additionally, the Minister toured the Dr. H.K. Baruah Regional Botanical Resource Centre and the ornamental fish breeding center on the campus.

He praised the university’s research initiatives, stating, “The university is doing a commendable job in terms of research to benefit fish farmers.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including GU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and NIELIT Director Shri L. Lanuwabang, marking a pivotal moment for education and infrastructure development in the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Tableau for Republic Day to showcase rich heritage

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam