Friday, November 17, 2023
Assam: SEBA extends last date of online registration for HSLC exam 2024

Assam
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced an extension to the deadline for the online form submission for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024.

The new deadline, as stated on their online portal www.sebaregistration.org, is November 18, 2023. This extension also applies to online payments and Challan payments at the State Bank of India, and for online checklist rectification.

In a recent notification, SEBA instructed schools to complete the form-fill up process within the extended deadline. It further clarified that there will be no further extensions and no offline forms will be accepted at the SEBA office.

