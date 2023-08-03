Assam: Skeleton Of One-Horned Rhino Recovered At Manas National Park

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

Pathshala, 3 Aug: A one-horned rhino skeleton was recovered from Kahitama Beat in the Bhabari range of Manas National Park on Tuesday.

While the forest officials reported that the rhino might have lost its life during a fight against an adult bull, meanwhile the locals of the area suspect that the rhino was killed by poachers and the officials are trying to cover up the killing.

- Advertisement -

In a similar incident, in June this year, another skeleton of a one-horned rhino was recovered approximately 500 metres inside a dense forest area from the Bahbari range in the national park.

Locals suspected that poachers have might killed the rhino as the rhino horn was missing.

- Advertisement -

The locals alleged that forest officials tried to cover up the killing.

“There are five rhinos in Manas National Park. Two skeletons were recovered within two months. We suspect that the other three rhinos are also missing from the National Park,” said a local resident while talking to the media