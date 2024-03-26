21 C
Assam: State excise department increase liquor prices effective from April 1

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 26: In a significant development, the excise department has announced an increase in alcohol prices effective from April 1, 2024.

The revision includes ad-valorem levies on various brands of India-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages for both civil and Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses consumption.

Beer and spirits have different ad-valorem levies depending on the alcohol content and brand category. The levies for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and wines are 0.44 and 0.25 times the assessed value, respectively.

The prices for consumption through CSD and Paramilitary Warehouses are also revised. The new price structure is expected to significantly increase the cost of alcohol for consumers, potentially affecting social and economic dynamics within the state.

