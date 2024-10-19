Dr. Panjit Basumatary Honored with International Animal Welfare Award

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: Dr. Panjit Basumatary, the Head of the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in India, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinary Award’ at the 24th International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) annual ‘Animal Action Awards’ ceremony held in London. The event, which recognizes individuals dedicated to wildlife protection and conservation, also saw actress Dia Mirza Rekhi receiving accolades for her significant contributions to wildlife conservation in India.

Dr. Basumatary, who hails from Kokrajhar in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam, has made remarkable strides in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. With over 14 years of service at the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), he has dedicated his career to the care and rehabilitation of distressed and injured wild animals. His extensive work includes hand-raising various species, including rhinos, elephants, clouded leopards, hoolock gibbons, and numerous black bear cubs. His passion for wildlife has led him to publish several scientific papers addressing issues surrounding wildlife rehabilitation and release.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Basumatary has attended to around 3,000 wild animals, encompassing over 250 species, including mammals, reptiles, and birds. His work at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga has been particularly noteworthy. He and his dedicated team have successfully hand-raised 26 orphaned greater one-horned rhino calves, with many of these magnificent creatures rehabilitated and returned to their natural habitats.

Currently, Dr. Basumatary serves as the Manager and Head of CBRC, situated within the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh. The CBRC is India’s sole facility focused on the hand-raising and rehabilitation of orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs. Since its inception in 2002, through a collaboration involving the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department, WTI, and IFAW, the CBRC has successfully rehabilitated and released over 60 bear cubs back into their natural environment, demonstrating its pivotal role in wildlife conservation.

The IFAW Animal Action Awards are renowned for honoring unsung heroes in the realm of animal welfare. Dr. Basumatary’s recognition underscores the importance of dedicated professionals in the field, as they work tirelessly to ensure the safety and recovery of wildlife. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career, emphasizing the collective efforts required for wildlife conservation.

In addition to Dr. Basumatary, actress Dia Mirza Rekhi has also made significant strides in raising awareness about wildlife conservation issues in India. As a passionate advocate for animal welfare, she has utilized her platform to inspire and mobilize support for various conservation initiatives. Her dedication complements the efforts of professionals like Dr. Basumatary, as they collectively strive to protect India’s rich biodiversity.

The IFAW Animal Action Awards serve as a reminder of the vital work being done by individuals and organizations to safeguard wildlife and promote animal welfare. As global challenges to wildlife conservation intensify, the contributions of dedicated professionals like Dr. Basumatary become increasingly critical. His recognition at this prestigious event not only highlights his individual achievements but also brings attention to the pressing need for continued efforts in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation across India and beyond.

The story of Dr. Panjit Basumatary’s journey serves as an inspiring example for aspiring veterinarians and conservationists. His commitment to animal welfare and conservation has earned him respect and recognition on an international platform, encouraging others to follow in his footsteps. As he continues his work at the CBRC, there is hope that more orphaned animals will find their way back to the wild, ensuring the survival of endangered species and the preservation of India’s natural heritage.