Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Assam: Talks With 6 Communities Held

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 25: The Government of Assam on Monday organised a meeting with the representatives of six communities – the Ahom, Motok, Moran, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi and tea tribes and discussed various developmental aspects of the students belonging to the communities. The meeting was presided over by Welfare of Plain Tribes and Other Backward Classes minister Ranoj Pegu and Water Resources and IPR minister Pijush Hazarika. During the meeting, issues related to reservations of seats in medical colleges and others for the students belonging to these six communities were dwelt in length.

The Hills Times - 0