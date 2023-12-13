Assam team shines in NSS National Integration Camp

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 12: A group of 11 members from Assam and the NE region, under Gauhati University, participated in an NSS National Integration Camp organised at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University from November 30 to December 6, 2023.

Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, NSS programme officer at Nowgong College (Autonomous), and Dr Amiya Patar, NSS programme officer at Nowgong Girls College, led and guided the team of 11 members, including 4 volunteers from Nowgong College, 3 from Nowgong Girls College, and 2 from Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, in this camp.

The Assam team gained national acclaim through ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ by performing Sattriya, Dashavatar, Bihu, and folk dances. Their performance of Bihu from Assam in a cultural procession won the affection of the people of Jalgaon city in Maharashtra. The team secured the third-best position in the poster-making competition held during the camp.

The delegation also participated in several programs under ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ with representatives from the state of Rajasthan. The team’s performance was praised by the vice-chancellor of the University BL Maheshwari, regional officers of NSS, Pune Region, youth officer, and director of NSS of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, emphasising the potential for future social and cultural exchanges with Assam through NSS.

The success of the team was lauded by Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of Nowgong College (Autonomous), Dr Sadananda Payeng, principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Dr Kulen Das, Nowgong Girls College, and Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakoti, coordinator of Guwahati University NSS. The participants, including Vishal Sonwal, Ambarish Krishnaksh, Rajshekhar Gayan, and Niku Ghosh from Nowgong College; Parismita Sharma, Supriya Sharma, Sonmili Baypi from Nowgong Girls College; Jitendra Kumar Nath and Anindita Rani Saikia from Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, received congratulations.

It is noteworthy that Parismita Sharma of Nowgong Girls College performed Sattriya and Bihu dances at the event. The group participated in various cultural programs and received praise from everyone. Over 220 participants from 11 states took part in the camp.