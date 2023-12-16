16 C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Assam: Three arrested in land grabbing and forgery case in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 16: Three individuals were apprehended by the Guwahati police on Saturday in relation to a forgery and land-grabbing case.

The case, filed under Gorchuk Police Station Case No 355/2023, invokes sections 120B/467/468/386/427/447 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrested individuals are Rinku Choudhary (36), son of Gojen Choudhary from Katahbari Nizarapar, Jayanta Barman (30), son of Kanak Borman from Pubboragaon, and Pubeswar Boro (65), son of Tarun Boro from Ahomgaon.

All are residents of areas under the jurisdiction of the Gorchuk Police Station. After their arrest, they were presented in court. Following the court proceedings, Rinku Choudhury and Jayanta Barman were placed under police custody for a duration of four days.

