Assam: Three more Congress leaders quit party ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Assam
HT Digital,

Tinsukia, April 3: Three more leaders from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Manisha Baruah, Amlan Parashar, and Kaustav Borkotoky, have resigned from their primary membership.

The reason for their departure remains unknown, but it is speculated that they will join the BJP. This follows the expulsion of Pronab Kumar Baruah, the President of Tinsukia District Congress, who later joined the BJP with several other senior Congress leaders.

There have been numerous defections from Congress and other opposition parties recently, including Rana Goswami and 1,500 workers. The Assam unit of AAP has also seen resignations from its vice president and state spokesperson.

Other notable switchovers include former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta, Congress leader Kuldip Barua, and former AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath.

