31 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Assam to disburse Rs 1 lakh each to 30,000 young entrepreneurs

The Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, spearheaded by the Assam Chief Minister, aims to stimulate employment opportunities in the state through the establishment of new entrepreneurial ventures.

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Government of Assam announced on Thursday that it will provide a grant of Rs 1 lakh to 30,000 young entrepreneurs across the state.

- Advertisement -

The decision was reached during a cabinet meeting on June 6 chaired by the state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“After the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma announced on X that a grant of Rs 1 lakh under the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijaan will be distributed to 30,000 young entrepreneurs in September this year,” read the post.

The Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, spearheaded by the Assam Chief Minister, aims to stimulate employment opportunities in the state through the establishment of new entrepreneurial ventures.

The Assam government’s objective is to provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to 2 lakh eligible youths under this scheme. Fifty percent of the assistance will be granted outright, while the remaining fifty percent will be offered as an interest-free government loan.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam to hold Panchayat elections in November

The Hills Times -