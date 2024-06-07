Assam to disburse Rs 1 lakh each to 30,000 young entrepreneurs

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Government of Assam announced on Thursday that it will provide a grant of Rs 1 lakh to 30,000 young entrepreneurs across the state.

The decision was reached during a cabinet meeting on June 6 chaired by the state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“After the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma announced on X that a grant of Rs 1 lakh under the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijaan will be distributed to 30,000 young entrepreneurs in September this year,” read the post.

The Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, spearheaded by the Assam Chief Minister, aims to stimulate employment opportunities in the state through the establishment of new entrepreneurial ventures.

The Assam government’s objective is to provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to 2 lakh eligible youths under this scheme. Fifty percent of the assistance will be granted outright, while the remaining fifty percent will be offered as an interest-free government loan.