Assam to make law requiring 6-month prior notice for inter-religious marriages

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Government has planned to implement a law in April 2025 that will require individuals to provide six months’ notice prior to entering into marriage, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister emphasized that marriage is a legally acknowledged and esteemed institution that is currently losing its dignity due to instances of elopement.

The proposed legislation will seek to tackle this problem by necessitating prior registration or notification.

Sarma also voiced his apprehensions regarding couples who connect through social media, alter their names, and subsequently develop romantic relationships, which he perceives as a threat to the sanctity of marriage.

“Marriages take place in an institutional manner in a systematic way. I don’t use the word ‘Love Jihad’, but the way the marriages are taking place, this cannot be the foundation of a prosperous family. For a prosperous family, there is a certain dignity of marriage”, said the Chief Minister in the Assembly.

“When individuals try to break that decorum, then that marriage can never be accepted into the legal fold of an institution. Hence we are bringing a law in April 2025 and we need your support. and the law says, 6 months prior to marriage, couples have to submit a notice”, Sarma added.

Sarma further stated that couples, whether Hindu marrying Hindu, Hindu marrying Muslim, or Muslim marrying Muslim, are required to inform the government or submit a notice six months before their marriage.

Notably, this new regulation will be incorporated into the state amendments of the Special Marriage Act of 1954, which currently mandates a one-month notice period. However, this new law will specifically apply to inter-religious marriages only.