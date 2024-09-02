Assam’s anti-child marriage Bill earns praise; Ministers Hazarika, Borah cite public support

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The recently passed Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, aimed at eradicating the practice of child marriage in the state, has garnered widespread acclaim among the citizens of the state, a press release informed on Monday.

Two key ministers from the Assam Government have taken to the micro-blogging site X to express their support for the new legislation, emphasizing its significance in protecting the rights of young girls.

Minister of Social Justice Pijush Hazarika, in his post, termed child marriage a “social evil” and commended the government’s efforts to eliminate it.

He wrote, “Child marriage is a social evil. The recent passage of The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill 2024 by the HCM Dr @himantabiswa govt to ban child marriages is being highly applauded.”

Child marriage is a social evil



Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah highlighted the broad consensus against child marriage.

“Everyone agrees that child marriage is a heinous social evil and must be done away with. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill 2024 that was passed under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya at the recently concluded #AssamAssembly session was a bold decision towards protecting our daughters and is being widely lauded,” Borah stated.

Everyone agrees that child marriage is a heinous social evil and must be done away with.



Both the Ministers also shared the views of Narju Begum, a woman who voiced her strong approval of the new law.

In her statement, Begum expressed relief that the government is taking concrete steps to address the issue of child marriage.

“I am very happy with the laws passed by the Government of Assam to combat child marriage. At an early age, the girl is not old enough to become a mother and understand the world, and life becomes a mess,” she said.

Begum also noted the challenges posed by earlier practices, where age falsification in marriage documents was common.

“Now the Government of Assam is undertaking the registration. It is better to get married at the age of 18 for girls and 21 for boys because by then they have acquired the required education and can take responsibility if they give birth to their child. I am very happy that the Government of Assam and the Chief Minister have passed this Act,” she added.