Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Assam: Training programme launched to revive Sattriya culture

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 18: Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute has launched an initiative to revitalise the 500-year-old Sattriya culture of Batadroba Than and surrounding satras near Batadroba Than. 

Under the institute’s guidance, a group of satras near Batadroba Than has started a free training programme in music, dance, and instrumentation from Monday. 

Noted Sattriya artiste Ranjit Mahanta will train participants, aiming to preserve the ancient tradition. The programme was inaugurated by Indramohan Baruah, general secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute, amidst auspicious rituals. The training is open to all above 10 years of age and will be held every Tuesday from 10:00 am at the institute. 

Prominent dignitaries, including Atul Mahanta, vice-president of the research institute, Mohan Baruah, Jiten Bordoloi, Suruj Hazarika, and artistes Dipanka Giri Dev Goswami, Lakshyadhar Talukdar, Dibyajyoti Baruah, and Nandeswar Hazarika, attended the inaugural session of the programme on Monday. 

This initiative seeks to rejuvenate the ancient Sattriya culture, which has been stagnant for centuries, and pass it on to the new generation, a press note stated.   

The Hills Times -
