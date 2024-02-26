Assam: Unauthorized buffalo fights in Morigaon stopped following PETA appeal

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Feb 26: In a significant triumph for animal welfare, an unauthorised buffalo fighting event set to occur in Chikabori, Morigaon, was halted on February 25. This action was taken post a plea from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to the local Morigaon, Assam authorities.

This follows PETA India’s temporary application, citing a High Court ruling on February 6. The court mandated the strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedure by the Assam state government, effectively banning all buffalo fights post January 25, 2024.

“PETA India applauds the district commissioner and superintendent of police of Morigaon for swiftly addressing our complaint and acting to stop the buffalo fight in Chikabori, thus preventing animal suffering,” said PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol. He urged the public to report any illegal fights and showed hope for a total ban on such events.

Recent incidents have drawn attention to the apparent brutality in some activities. In the previous week, Raha police and Nagaon Sadar police lodged two FIRs following complaints from PETA India.

The complaints described harsh treatment of buffaloes during unauthorised fights in Raha Koroiguri and Kasomari. The investigations revealed appalling abuse of animals, including buffaloes being beaten and exposed to distressing circumstances to instigate fights. Similar inquiries into bulbul bird fights exposed the illegal capture and ill-treatment of protected wild birds.

PETA India has submitted writ petitions to the Gauhati High Court, advocating for a total ban on buffalo and bulbul fights, citing breaches of central laws and the inherent cruelty of these activities.