Assam: Villagers In Howraghat Seek DC’s Help

HOWRAGHAT, Oct 7: Villagers of 2 Rengreng Jharni, Dimasa village in Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district allege misappropriation in the distribution of rice meant for free distribution to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries.

Villagers of 2 Rengreng Jharni, Gunaram Hafisa, Bipul Parbatsa, Pranab Parbatsa, Jituraj Langmailai, Bithlal Debra and Birban Debra while talking to media persons made an allegation that government appointed dealer Pankaj Langthasa is giving less rice to the beneficiaries.

The villagers alleged that the rice for every month and the rice to be given during the lockdown together came to 60 kg for each beneficiary but the dealer is only giving half of it. He is also charging Rs 200 to Rs 400 for making a new ration card and for taking a fingerprint he is charging Rs 10 to Rs 20.

The villagers urged for an investigation into the matter by the DC and by the Food & Civil Supplies Department.