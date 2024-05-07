25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
type here...

Assam: Voter collapses while voting at Chirang polling booth, passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Chirang, May 7: In a tragic incident in Assam’s Chirang on Tuesday, a voter named Hussain Ali, aged 38, died at Polling Booth No. 35 Dangaigaon LP School within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency while casting his vote.

- Advertisement -

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden onset of illness that led him to collapse and die on the spot. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, with locals suspecting a cardiac arrest.

Five assembly constituencies under the Kamrup metropolitan election district reported varying polling percentages. Dimoria LAC topped the list with 58.36 per cent voting.

The trends until 3 pm showed Guwahati Central LAC recording a turnout of 50.32 per cent and New Guwahati LAC reporting a polling percentage of 50.23. Dispur LAC and Jalukbari Central LAC saw voter turnouts of 51.06 per cent and 57.41 per cent respectively.

Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: One dead, another injured after fatal road accident in Chapar

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May