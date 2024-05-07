Assam: Voter collapses while voting at Chirang polling booth, passes away

HT Digital,

Chirang, May 7: In a tragic incident in Assam’s Chirang on Tuesday, a voter named Hussain Ali, aged 38, died at Polling Booth No. 35 Dangaigaon LP School within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency while casting his vote.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden onset of illness that led him to collapse and die on the spot. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, with locals suspecting a cardiac arrest.

Five assembly constituencies under the Kamrup metropolitan election district reported varying polling percentages. Dimoria LAC topped the list with 58.36 per cent voting.

The trends until 3 pm showed Guwahati Central LAC recording a turnout of 50.32 per cent and New Guwahati LAC reporting a polling percentage of 50.23. Dispur LAC and Jalukbari Central LAC saw voter turnouts of 51.06 per cent and 57.41 per cent respectively.