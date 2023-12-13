19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

Assam: Woman among two apprehended with illegal items during STF raid

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: In a recent action by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, two individuals were captured and several incriminating items were seized from their custody.

- Advertisement -

The operation took place at the home of a 22-year-old woman, Naina Gour, in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area. Naina and one of her accomplices were arrested during the raid.

The confiscated items include 17 packets of suspected Ganja hidden in a gunny bag weighing 11.280 kg, four packets of Stash-pro papers for drug use, and six mobile phones.

The arrested accomplice, identified as 29-year-old Nitu Pathak from Byashkuchi in Barpeta district, was reportedly living in Kamrup Metro district’s Datalpara. The arrested individuals and seized items have been turned over to the police.

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MP Dilip Saikia minor injuries while apprehending intruder in Parliament breach...

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras