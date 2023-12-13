Assam: Woman among two apprehended with illegal items during STF raid

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: In a recent action by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, two individuals were captured and several incriminating items were seized from their custody.

- Advertisement -

The operation took place at the home of a 22-year-old woman, Naina Gour, in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area. Naina and one of her accomplices were arrested during the raid.

The confiscated items include 17 packets of suspected Ganja hidden in a gunny bag weighing 11.280 kg, four packets of Stash-pro papers for drug use, and six mobile phones.

The arrested accomplice, identified as 29-year-old Nitu Pathak from Byashkuchi in Barpeta district, was reportedly living in Kamrup Metro district’s Datalpara. The arrested individuals and seized items have been turned over to the police.