Assam: Yaba Tablets Seized in Karbi Anglong; Ganja Seized in Jorhat

BOKAJAN: In an operation, Karbi Anglong police seized thousands of Yaba tablets, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, were recovered from a drug smuggler.

Acting on a tip-off the police raided a location at Longboi Basti Tini Ali under Dillai police station. In the raid, 17,200 Yaba tablets weighing 1.7 kg were recovered from a scooter bearing registration number NL 07 R 6723.

In this connection, one has been arrested, identified as Gihuka Hokiye (25), son of Hokiye, resident of Middle Colony, Purana Bazar, under Dimapur, East police station in Nagaland.

JORHAT: A youth of Kasojan Kumargaon under Titabar Police Station in Jorhat district was arrested by police on Sunday after 5.13 kg ganja (cannabis) was recovered from his possession.

A police source stated that the narcotics substance was found in a jute bag kept below a bed at the house of Prasanta Das. He was booked under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act.