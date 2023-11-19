23 C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Assam: Youth from Uttar Pradesh arrested for trafficking Dhubri minor to Jaipur

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Nov 19: A minor girl, who had gone missing from her home in Dhubri town on November 9, has been rescued from Jaipur, Rajasthan by the Dhubri police.

The girl, a class 9 student, had reportedly been taken to Jaipur by a youth from Uttar Pradesh, triggering fears of human trafficking.

An FIR was lodged by the girl’s mother at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station after her daughter failed to return from school. The police were able to locate the girl in Jaipur using technical intelligence.

A team from Dhubri police then travelled to Jaipur, rescued the girl and arrested the youth, Yash Jaiswal, who had allegedly befriended the girl on social media and eloped with her.

The police returned to Dhubri with the girl and the accused on Sunday. It is believed that Jaiswal intended to sell the girl to a trafficking gang in Rajasthan.

Jaiswal’s residence is in Rasulpur, under the Kokraj police station in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

