Food Delivery Agent From Assam Attacked by Angry Residents Based on False Accusation

Bengaluru, June 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on his Karnataka counterpart to ensure justice for a food delivery agent from Assam who was subjected to a violent assault by occupants and security guards of an apartment in Bengaluru.

Sarma called on the Chief Minister of Karnataka to ensure that the delivery agent receives adequate protection and justice in light of the harassment and trauma he endured due to false charges.

“The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing,” said Sharma in his tweet.

“I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual,” he added.

Why was the food delivery agent beaten up?

In a shocking incident that unfolded earlier this week, a 30-year-old food delivery agent from Assam became the victim of a violent assault by enraged occupants of an apartment in Electronics City, Karnataka.

The attack was triggered by a false complaint made by an eight-year-old girl, alleging that the agent had forcefully taken her to the terrace. However, thanks to the existence of CCTV footage from a camera installed outside a nearby paying-guest accommodation on Neeladri Road, the truth was revealed, exonerating the delivery agent.

According to the sequence of events, on June 12 at approximately 9:40 am, a couple discovered that their eight-year-old daughter was missing from their seventh-floor flat upon their return from seeing off their five-year-old son to school.

They were alarmed to find the main door locked from the outside. The parents, accompanied by concerned neighbors, commenced a frantic search for their daughter. After around 30 minutes, one of the neighbors spotted the girl playing alone on the terrace.

Questioned about her presence on the terrace, the young girl implicated a food delivery agent, claiming he had forcibly taken her there after ringing their doorbell. Allegedly, she had to bite his hand to free herself. Outraged by this accusation, the couple and other residents attacked the delivery agent, locking him up in a room designated for security personnel.

News of the incident quickly spread among other delivery agents who had arrived at the apartment complex to make their deliveries. In protest, they gathered near the main gate, drawing attention to the mistreatment of their fellow agent. Subsequently, a police patrol vehicle arrived at the scene.

The following day, law enforcement officials visited the apartment complex and collected CCTV footage from the seventh floor. Unfortunately, there were no cameras covering the steps leading to the terrace. However, a valuable piece of evidence was discovered in the form of a CCTV camera installed at a nearby women’s PG accommodation, which captured footage of the terrace steps and the terrace itself.

Upon reviewing the footage, investigators were astonished to witness the young girl ascending to the terrace alone and engaging in playful activities. When the girl’s parents were shown the footage, they too were taken aback. Confronted with the evidence, the girl eventually confessed to fabricating the entire incident out of fear that her parents would reprimand her for playing during school hours.

Deeply remorseful for their daughter’s false accusation, the girl’s parents extended their sincere apologies to the wrongly accused delivery agent. Despite the traumatic experience, the Assamese delivery agent showed understanding and compassion toward the family, acknowledging the innocence of young children. He expressed his sadness over being beaten by the residents even after repeatedly stating his innocence.

Bengaluru City Police Replies

Replying to Sharma’s Tweet, the Bengaluru Police have reaffirmed their resolute dedication to standing firmly beside victims and vulnerable segments of society, ensuring their lives are marked by dignity and freedom from discrimination. “We are committed to unwaveringly stand by the victims and vulnerable sections, ensuring their lives are dignified and free from discrimination,” they tweeted.

Furthermore, they announced their plan to conduct community outreach meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of various apartment complexes. These interactive sessions will serve as platforms to raise awareness among residents about the gravity of such issues and empower them to play an active role in prevention.

The city police also highlighted the patrol officers’ efficiency in promptly resolving the matter by procuring crucial CCTV footage from a neighboring building. The footage provided undeniable evidence that the girl had actually departed the premises unaccompanied, effectively debunking the allegations that had been levied against the innocent party.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the individuals involved to protect their privacy. The delivery agent, while grateful for the assistance provided by the Electronics City police and the discovery of the CCTV footage, expressed his intention to return to his home state of Assam permanently, as filing a complaint in Karnataka would entail further legal obligations and court trials that he cannot afford.