Assamese filmmaker Bhaskar Jyoti Das dies of cancer

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Renowned Assamese filmmaker-scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das died on Thursday due to cancer, his close friends said.

He was 51.

Das died at a hospital after suffering from cancer for a long period, his close friend and National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari said.

Das had written scripts of award-winning movies such as ‘Haanduk’, ‘Sonar Baran Pakhi’ and ‘Bokul Phulor Dore’.

He was the co-director and producer of the feature film ‘Antardhan’ and made acclaimed documentaries such as ‘An Unknown Summer’, ‘Where Is My Home’ and ‘I Don’t Want to be Born Again for Poem’.

He also served on the jury of the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival and 2nd NEFVTA, and was working on the post-production of a feature film when he had to be hospitalised.

Prominent film personalities offered their deep condolences to the bereaved family of Das. (PTI)

