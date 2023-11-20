28 C
Assam Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari selected as jury member for IFFI 2023

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assamese filmmaker Utpal Borpujari has been selected as a jury member for the forthcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to start in Goa on November 20.

Rajkumar Hirani, a distinguished filmmaker, will head the five-member jury for the best web series (OTT) award category.

Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Krishna DK, and Utpal Borpujari have also been chosen as panel members for this newly introduced category.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has introduced this new award at the 54th edition of IFFI to recognize a web series that exhibits superior artistic quality, extraordinary storytelling, remarkable technical skills, and significant overall influence.

Utpal Borpujari, a two-time National Film Awards winner, received the Swarna Kamal for Best Film Critic at the 50th National Film Awards of India in 2003 and bagged the National Film Award and 5 Assam State Film Awards in 2018 for his debut feature film Ishu.

